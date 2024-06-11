Former Cabinet Office boss joins French state-owned energy giant EDF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Former Cabinet Office boss joins French state-owned energy giant EDF

By Press Association
Sir Alex Chisholm stepped down from his top Government role in April (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Alex Chisholm stepped down from his top Government role in April (Anthony Devlin/PA)

EDF Energy has recruited Sir Alex Chisholm, formerly one of the most senior officials in Whitehall, as chairman of its UK business.

The French state-owned energy giant said Sir Alex will join next month after the Government’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments gave the hire the green light.

He was previously permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, meaning he was the most senior figures at the central government department aside from elected ministers.

Sir Alex said his appointment comes “at a time of great change and opportunity in the energy sector”.

“EDF continues to invest in nuclear, wind, solar and battery infrastructure to offer customers secure, clean and affordable electricity,” he said.

“I look forward to getting to know all parts of the company, and to helping EDF serve the needs and priorities of the UK.”

Britain’s UK’s energy suppliers have faced heavy criticism in recent years, after they booked outsized profits while customers’ household bills shot up in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, EDF is also facing the potential of spiralling costs and delays on its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, which is being built in Somerset.

The start of electricity production had been scheduled for June 2027 – but the completion date could now be up to three years later, it said earlier this year.

Simone Rossi, EDF’s UK boss, said: “Sir Alex brings great private and public-sector leadership, governance and regulatory experience that can help steer the company’s efforts to help Britain achieve net zero.”