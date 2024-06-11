Feargal Sharkey calls for public inquiry into water industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Feargal Sharkey calls for public inquiry into water industry

By Press Association
Feargal Sharkey (Peter Byren/PA)
Feargal Sharkey (Peter Byren/PA)

Environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey has called for a public inquiry into the water industry after launching a scathing attack on how customers had been “scammed” by companies.

The Londonderry-born former singer in punk band the Undertones said there should also be a root and branch review of the regulation of the industry, adding that the current system had “utterly failed”.

He told a fringe meeting at the GMB annual conference in Bournemouth that customers were promised lower bills and the best quality water when the industry was privatised by the Conservatives.

He said: “We have ended up with every river in England being polluted, while £72 billion of your money has been stripped out.

“London and the South East is on the brink of running out of drinking water because there has been no strategic investment.”

Sharkey said every chief executive of a water company and the regulator should be “hauled” before a public inquiry.

Sitting next next to Colin Skellet, chief executive of Wessex Water, he also attacked the pay of company executives which he said increased despite rising public criticism of the state of the country’s waterways.

Mr Skellet, who told the meeting he was paid £280,000 a year but would not receive a bonus this year, said the issue of executive pay should be addressed because it was a “lightning rod” for the public.

He agreed there had been a lack of investment over the years, saying: “We need investment, but the right kind of investment by investors who are in for the long term rather than those who only come in and strip cash out.”

Sharkey told the PA new agency that watching the public hearings into the Post Office Horizon scandal had fuelled his call for a public inquiry into the water industry.

He said the regulator had “utterly failed”, coupled with a lack of political oversight, adding: “We need a root and branch review of water companies.”

Asked about the prospect of an incoming Labour government’s approach to the industry, he said: “I am incredibly optimistic that Labour will do the job the Tories have failed to deliver.”