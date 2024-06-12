Co-op Bank apologises after payments taken twice from business accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op Bank apologises after payments taken twice from business accounts

By Press Association
Coventry Building Society recently agreed a takeover of the Co-operative Bank for up to £780 million (Alamy/PA)
The Co-operative Bank has apologised after customers said a glitch had taken payments twice from some small business account holders.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, complained that they are “almost £5k down thanks to this with no resolution in sight”.

The Co-op Bank apologised on Tuesday, and said only a “small number” of its 96,000 small business customers were affected.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware there are a small number of SME account holders who have duplicated payments showing in their balances and are in the process of correcting this issue.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are supporting customers during this period.”

Customers wrote about how they had been affected on social media, with some reporting long delays to reach staff and others saying they were deep in their overdraft.

One person, who said they are a customer, wrote on X that they “have loads of duplicated transactions from months ago”.

Another person wrote to the bank on X: “Can someone in authority please tell us what’s happened to our business account.

“We have been in overdraft all day and still waiting to hear from you.”

A third person posted: “Utter shambles regarding duplicate historical transactions being taken from customer accounts without any notification from you this has happened.

“Thousands of £ out peoples accounts without even notifying customers. Tell us how this will be resolved?”

Last month, Co-op Bank agreed to be bought by Coventry Building Society for £780 million.

The deal will create a high street lender with assets of £89 billion. It will also see the private equity-owned Co-op Bank return to mutual ownership.