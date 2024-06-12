Tools hire group HSS shares slide after losing major contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tools hire group HSS shares slide after losing major contract

By Press Association
Tools hire group HSS sees its shares slide after revealing it was losing a major contract (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tools hire group HSS sees its shares slide after revealing it was losing a major contract (Nick Ansell/PA)

Tools and equipment hire group HSS has seen its share price tumble by a tenth on Wednesday after revealing that a major client was walking away from a contract.

HSS Hire Group told shareholders that infrastructure business Amey had decided to switch to a different supplier for its equipment rental services.

The deal with Amey had accounted for about 7% of HSS’s revenues and a tenth of its adjusted earnings in 2023, the firm said.

The two businesses had held an agreement for nearly nine years, with it set to end by the end of this year.

The announcement came as a blow to shareholders, raising questions over how HSS will fill the gap in its income after the contract ends.

The London-listed company, which rents and sells equipment such as building supplies and gardening tools, is set to update investors on its trading performance at its annual general meeting later this month.

Its earnings dropped over the latest financial year with adjusted pre-tax profit nearly halving compared with the previous year, when it had reached a record high.

It has previously flagged a challenging market particularly for its rental business, which the firm said was partly caused by seasonal weakness in the demand for certain products.

But it said this was likely to be temporary and it had started to see signs of recovery in the market.

Shares in HSS were down 10% on Wednesday morning.