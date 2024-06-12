Lack of affordable used car options hits young people – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lack of affordable used car options hits young people – analysis

By Press Association
Young people are being squeezed out of the used car market by a lack of affordable options, figures show (Alamy/PA)
Young people are being squeezed out of the used car market by a lack of affordable options, new figures show.

Auto Trader said the number of vehicles listed on its online vehicle marketplace for under £11,000 has fallen by 46% since January 2016, to 264,000.

It commissioned a survey of 6,000 people which indicated that was the price bracket for the last car bought by nearly three out of five (58%) drivers aged 17-24 who had made a purchase.

Auto Trader attributed the reduction in available vehicles at that price to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the supply of new cars, which added to inflationary pressure on the used car market.

It warned insurance costs are also a barrier to young drivers.

Latest data from price comparison service MoneySuperMarket shows the average cost of a policy for 17-year-olds was 67% higher in April compared with the same month last year.

Department for Transport figures show as of 2022 some 706,000 people in England aged 17-20 held a full driving licence.

Auto Trader editorial director Erin Baker said: “Car ownership and usage is vital to young people, but cost remains a clear barrier.

“They also show higher levels of interest in electric cars but are less likely to be able to afford them, thanks to stock shortages caused by Covid.

“Those dynamics are only likely to be addressed over time.”