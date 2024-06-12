FedEx axing up to 2,000 jobs across Europe to cut costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FedEx axing up to 2,000 jobs across Europe to cut costs

By Press Association
Up to 2,000 jobs are being cut across the European operations of FedEx (FedEx/PA)
Up to 2,000 jobs are being cut across FedEx in Europe in the latest move by the parcel delivery giant to slash costs.

The Memphis-headquartered group revealed plans to cut its European back-office and commercial workforce by 1,700 to 2,000 over the next 18 months.

It employs nearly 50,000 people across Europe.

FedEx said the jobs cull, which is subject to consultations, will help it save between 125 million US dollars (£97.2 million) and 175 million US dollars (£136.2 million) a year, starting from 2026-27.

But it will also cost the group between 250 million US dollars (£194.5 million) and 375 million US dollars (£291.8 million) in redundancy payments and related expenses.

It sees yet more jobs stripped out at FedEx after it announced a plan last year to restructure its delivery networks and save 4 billion US dollars (£3.1 billion) in costs by the end of 2024-2025, including 1.8 billion US dollars (£1.4 billion) in the year to the end of May 2024.

FedEx revealed in March that its workforce had shrunk by nearly 22,000 last year through job losses and staff turnover.

The group said the latest cost-cutting plans would see some roles axed and teams merged together in the affected back-office and commercial operations, while “certain activities performed across the region will also be consolidated to be located in select shared activity centres”.

But it stressed the cuts will not impact customers or its delivery service.

Richard Smith, chief operating officer of FedEx International, said: “Alongside the work we’ve done to optimise our networks, we’re taking necessary actions to streamline many of our functions to reduce structural costs while continuing to deliver outstanding service to our customers.

“We do not take these decisions lightly, but they are essential to putting FedEx on the right path for the future.”

FedEx has had a presence in Europe since 1984.

The division is headquartered in Hoofddorp in the Netherlands, with main hubs in Paris and Belgium.

Karen Reddington, president of FedEx Europe, said: “These are difficult changes for any business, and we have in the front of our minds our affected team members and their families.

“In line with our culture, we will conduct this process with the maximum support for those affected and in close consultation with our social partners.”