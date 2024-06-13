Pensions industry executive wins prestigious business award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensions industry executive wins prestigious business award

By Press Association
Veuve Clicquot businesswoman award winner Tracy Blackwell, co-founder of the Pension Insurance Corporation (Veuve Clicquot/PA)
The winner of a prestigious business award for her work at a specialist insurance firm said she hopes the accolade will raise the profile of the industry.

Tracy Blackwell, co-founder of the Pension Insurance Corporation, won the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, with judges praising her work for growing her company’s asset portfolio.

She said: “Despite its importance to the future welfare of millions of people, not to mention the infrastructure we fund, the pensions industry flies beneath the radar much of the time.

“To be recognised with such a prestigious award will help to raise the profile of this crucial industry.”

The 56-year-old started her career in the male-dominated investment banking sector, before switching to the equally male-dominated pensions industry.

She told the PA news agency that her philosophy was to encourage a culture of openness and transparency which she believes has proved attractive to potential recruits.

She understands that “people have a life”, she said, adding: “I hope I can inspire the next generation of game-changing, bold, female entrepreneurs.”

Francesca Brady, chief executive of indoor air quality certification business AirRated, won the Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award, which celebrates female entrepreneurs of the future.

She studied environmental science before co-founding AirRated, which offers guidance to companies about the air quality in buildings.

She also hopes that winning the award will highlight her work on indoor air quality as well as increasing the number of women in science.

She told PA she has found leadership relatively straightforward because of the high level of empathy she believes women have.

The 31-year-old said the main issue she faces is age-related as some people do not think she has the same experience as older colleagues.

Jean-Marc Gallot, president of Veuve Clicquot, said: “Succeeding in typically male-dominated sectors, both our winners excelled across the key areas our judges assess.

“They both are successfully reinventing traditions, have clearly demonstrated entrepreneurial daring, championed better representation of female leaders and maintained an ethical approach.”