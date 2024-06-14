Crest Nicholson says it rejected multiple takeover offers by rival Bellway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Crest Nicholson says it rejected multiple takeover offers by rival Bellway

By Press Association
Crest Nicholson said Bellway made one bid in April and another in May for the housebuilder (Rui Vieira/PA)
Crest Nicholson has confirmed that it rejected two takeover offers by rival Bellway last month, including one worth £650 million.

The housebuilder said the most recent offer, worth 253p per share, would have left Crest Nicholson shareholders with about 17.1% of the new company.

It also represented a premium of about 18.8% on Crest Nicholson’s share price of 213p at the close of business yesterday, it said.

The board said it “significantly undervalued Crest Nicholson and its future standalone prospects”, so rejected the offer on May 14.

A sign for Bellway on a building
Bellway also made an earlier approach on April 25, which was rejected on May 2, Crest said today.

The bids are the latest example of consolidation attempts among housebuilders, as the sector struggles through a period of weak demand due to high mortgage rates.

Earlier this year, Barratt agreed to buy Redrow, while Vistry bought Countryside in 2022.

Crest Nicholson, meanwhile, warned yesterday that annual profit will fall by about a third this year as market challenges persist longer than expected.

It said house sales have fallen back since Easter after the Bank of England delayed its decision to cut the base interest rate until later this year.

This, combined with a tricky winter period marked by high inflation and mortgage rates hampering demand, has caused an 88% fall in half-year profits to just £2.6 million for the six months to April 30.

Bellway confirmed yesterday that it had made an unsuccessful takeover offer.