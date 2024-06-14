Tesco sees ‘gentle improvement’ in consumer sentiment as inflation slows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco sees ‘gentle improvement’ in consumer sentiment as inflation slows

By Press Association
Tesco has reported an improvement in consumer sentiment as sales volumes grew in the latest quarter (Joe Giddens/PA)
The boss of Tesco has said the supermarket firm is witnessing a “gentle improvement” in consumer sentiment amid easing food and drink inflation.

It came as the retail giant said shoppers have bought larger volumes of groceries for the latest quarter due to the improving backdrop.

Shares in the company ticked higher in early trading on Friday morning as a result.

Tesco revealed on Friday that total retail sales grew by 3.4% to £15.3 billion in the 13 weeks to May 25, compared with the same period last year.

This came on the back of a 5% increase in food sales, with high demand for fresh produce helping to drive higher sales volumes.

It added that sales of Tesco Finest products were “particularly strong” as shopper demand for premium products grew despite continued pressures on household budgets from higher mortgage and rental costs.

Tesco said it saw more shoppers switch to the grocery giant from other UK “premium supermarkets” over the quarter.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of the business, said: ” Our sense is that there is a gentle improvement, ongoing improvement in customer sentiment.

“We have seen improving volume growth for a number of months and think things like the increase in the National Living Wage has been good for consumers.”

Tesco said it expects to deliver an operating profit of at least £2.8 billion for the current financial year, holding its targets set in April.

Mr Murphy added: “We’ve continued to build momentum in the business, with strong volume growth across the UK, Republic of Ireland and Central Europe supported by easing inflation.

“Our market share reflects this, growing more than at any other time in the past two years, with customers switching to us from other retailers, shopping with us more often and with more in their baskets.”

Julia Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “In a retail landscape that remains as challenging as ever, Tesco’s positive performance in the first quarter is testament to its enduring appeal for consumers.

“Tesco’s strategy of providing value during the cost-of-living crisis has led to notable market share gains, particularly in the UK and Republic of Ireland.”

The results announcement came ahead of the retailer’s annual general meeting, where Mr Murphy is expected to face scrutiny after receiving a £9.93 million pay package for the past year.

It compared with a £4.44 million total pay deal for the previous financial year and means the boss has been paid 431 times the wage of the average Tesco worker – £23,010.