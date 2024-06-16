Average price tag on a home dips by just £21 in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average price tag on a home dips by just £21 in June

Press Association
The average price tag on a home dipped by just £21 in June, following a record high in May, Rightmove said (Yui Mok/PA)
The average price tag on a home dipped by just £21 in June, following a record high in May, according to a property website.

Across Britain, the average price of a home coming fresh on the market in June is £375,110, slightly down compared with May’s record of £375,131, Rightmove said.

The number of sales being agreed has remained steady in recent weeks and the volume of buyer inquiries to agents has also been stable, Rightmove’s report said.

A map created by Rightmove that shows changes in average property asking prices across Britain
Rightmove’s map shows changes in average asking prices across Britain (Rightmove/PA)

However, it did highlight some “possible election caution” among some would-be sellers, particularly at the top end of the market, some of whom appear to be pausing their plans to see how the weeks ahead unfold.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science said: “It’s always difficult to predict how home movers will react to sudden uncertainty, but looking back through our data, we can see that during previous election campaigns, market activity has remained largely steady.

“This election has followed a similar pattern so far.”

He added: “However, some potential sellers appear to be watching and waiting rather than taking action, evidenced by a dip in the number of new sellers coming to market, particularly at the top end. This is understandable when many of these sellers have more flexibility over when they act, but overall, it appears to be business as usual for the mass market.”

Ian Preston, group chief executive at Yorkshire-based estate agent Preston Baker said: “Whichever government is chosen, the priority must be increasing the supply of new homes.

“Investment in the local authority planning system, to speed up applications, is the priority. The rental price growth has been extraordinary over the past few years, and landlord-friendly policies will be required to attract landlords back into the market.”

Rightmove’s report was released as property firm Hamptons said the cost to tenants of a newly-let home in Britain rose to an average of £1,337 per month in May, which was 6.3% or £79 per month higher compared with the same period in 2023.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “High mortgage rates have squeezed buyers with small deposits out of the market, forcing more households to rent for longer.”

She said that despite political parties’ General Election pledges around low deposit mortgage deals “their effectiveness will probably be determined by Threadneedle Street rather than Downing Street.

“The extent to which the Bank of England reduces rates will shape the numbers of would-be buyers with small deposits more than the best-designed government policy.”