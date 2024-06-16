Stuart Broad sets sights on budding pub chain after retiring from cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Stuart Broad sets sights on budding pub chain after retiring from cricket

By Press Association
Stuart Broad has set his sights on growing his pub chain after retiring from cricket (Sage/PA)
Stuart Broad has set his sights on growing his pub chain after retiring from cricket (Sage/PA)

Retired cricket star Stuart Broad has said it can feel “overwhelming” when professional sports contracts end and the “monthly payments stop”, as the pub owner sets his sights on growing his budding hospitality business.

The 37-year-old revealed he started thinking about his career after cricket about 10 years ago.

His remarks coincide with the launch of accounting software firm Sage’s competition for 10 small businesses to share £50,000, which has partnered with Broad for the initiative.

Broad announced his retirement from cricket during the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia last summer.

He has since tapped further into the world of business, co-owning two pubs – the Tap & Run in Nottinghamshire and The Griffin Inn in Leicestershire – with fellow former England cricketer Harry Gurney.

The pair are targeting opening another five pubs over the next five years, having gained investment from Lee Cash, the co-founder of Peach Pubs.

“At 27 I started to take more of an interest in business, I watched different documentaries and I probably didn’t think I’d still be playing at 37,” Broad told the PA news agency.

“I realised you have to be open to the fact that it will hurt because your dream is over in a sense … the thing you’ve worked for since you’re a kid is done, which is unusual, but that is sport.

“I think it’s really important when you’re playing professional sport to have half an eye on what’s next, because if it comes with an injury or a loss of form, and you’ve not even thought about it once, then that’s a hugely panicky situation to be in.

“One thing I’m now aware of is once that contract finishes and the monthly payments stop, it does go to nought, and that can be quite overwhelming.”

Former cricketer Stuart Broad stands outside the Tap & Run pub with his arms folded
Stuart Broad owns the Tap & Run pub with fellow cricketer Harry Gurney (Sage/PA)

The former England player has also turned his attention to punditry and will be working at the Hundred cricket tournament this year.

However, he said he was not planning on embarking on full-time coaching, as a father to a 19-month-old daughter whom he shares with radio presenter and ex-The Saturdays band member Mollie King.

“It would take me away from my family as much as being a player … so that doesn’t quite fit for me right now, but it might do in the future,” Broad told PA.

Broad’s partnership with Sage, the FTSE 100-listed tech giant, will see 10 small businesses rewarded with a £5,000 grant and access to the group’s technology.

The cricketer said it took several years for the pair to find their feet as business owners and eventually decided to focus on building a strong culture among staff in their pubs.

“The culture of the staff is number one, like it would be in a cricket changing room,” he said.