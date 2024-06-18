Ashtead sees profits slide and cuts sales outlook amid US listing rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ashtead sees profits slide and cuts sales outlook amid US listing rumours

By Press Association
Equipment hire firm Ashtead has announced falling annual profits (Alamy/PA)
Equipment hire firm Ashtead has announced falling annual profits and warned of slowing rental sales over the year ahead, amid speculation it may look to switch its listing to the US.

The FTSE 100 firm posted a 2% fall in underlying pre-tax profits to 2.23 billion US dollars (£1.76 billion) for the year to April 30.

Ashtead, which rents equipment to construction, emergency response and entertainment markets across the US, UK and Canada, said underlying pre-tax profits tumbled 10% to 417 million US dollars (£328.6 million) in the final three months of its financial year.

It put the full-year profit fall down to higher interest rate costs on an increasing debt pile, with the operating result more resilient, growing 5% over the year to 2.65 billion US dollars (£2.09 billion) despite a 2% fall in the fourth quarter.

But the results also showed sharply slowing rental revenue growth, at 10% group-wide, down from 22% in 2022-23, and it forecast a further steep fall to between 5% and 8% over the year ahead.

Shares fell 5% in early morning trading on Tuesday.

It comes as rumours have grown that the firm is considering a possible switch from London to New York’s stock market.

Ashtead’s board was recently reported to be reviewing a potential listing switch, although the plans are said to be at an early stage.

The firm said earlier this month, in response to the reports, that it “reviews its capital structure regularly, including its domicile, recognising the fact that 90% of its business is in the US”.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Hot off the heels of news that it may be looking to move its main listing to the US, this was a slightly soft set of results.

“Whether you look at revenue, profit, or guidance, it’s hard to see much for markets to get excited about here.

“Management would be forgiven for giving slightly conservative guidance for the coming year after several disappointments of late, and it looks like that’s the case.”

The figures showed that Ashtead took a blow from last year’s Hollywood actors and writers’ strike.

It said the action had a “significant impact” on its Canadian film and television business, and took its toll on parts of the US and UK businesses, as demand for rental equipment fell as productions were halted.

The group said that after the industrial action was settled in early December, activity levels in the film and TV business “recovered progressively through the fourth quarter”.

In the US, its largest market, where it trades as Sunbelt Rentals, the group saw rental revenues rise by 12%, but this was half the 24% growth seen the previous year.

In the UK, rental revenue lifted 6%, double the 3% seen the previous year.