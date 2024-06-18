Record number of people took out debt relief orders in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Record number of people took out debt relief orders in May

By Press Association
A record number of people in England and Wales took out debt relief orders in May (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A record number of people in England and Wales took out debt relief orders in May (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A record number of people in England and Wales took out debt relief orders (DROs) in May, according to Insolvency Service figures.

The number of DROs reached a new record monthly level of 3,716, an increase of 8% from a previous record high set in April.

May’s figure was the highest since the introduction of DROs in 2009.

Higher numbers of DROs in April and May 2024 coincided with the abolition of a £90 administration fee to obtain a DRO from April 6 2024.

The number of people needing “breathing space” from their debts also jumped annually in May.

Across England and Wales, 7,652 breathing space registrations were recorded in May 2024. This is 14% higher than in May 2023.

Of the breathing space registrations, 7,547 were standard breathing space registrations and 105 were mental health breathing space registrations.

People who register for breathing space, giving them time to access debt help without the stress caused by spiralling debt, may or may not end up entering a formal insolvency procedure.

Some 9,266 people entered formal insolvency in England and Wales in May, which was 3% higher than in May 2023.

Formal insolvencies are made up of DROs, individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) and bankruptcies.

The Insolvency Service said bankruptcy numbers remain at about half of pre-2020 levels.

It added that numbers of bankruptcies and IVAs in the first five months of 2024 were similar to numbers seen in the second half of 2023.

Steve Vaid, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs the National Debtline, said: “The record numbers of debt relief orders registered reflects the challenges many are facing in keeping their finances afloat.

“Experiencing financial difficulty is often stressful, but options like debt relief orders can help remove some of the financial and emotional pressure.”