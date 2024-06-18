Hargreaves Lansdown ‘willing to recommend’ £5.4bn takeover proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hargreaves Lansdown ‘willing to recommend’ £5.4bn takeover proposal

By Press Association
Financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown is in takeover talks with a consortium led by CVC Capital (Hargreaves Lansdown/PA)
Financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown is in takeover talks with a consortium led by CVC Capital (Hargreaves Lansdown/PA)

Hargreaves Lansdown has said it is in talks with a consortium led by private equity firm CVC Capital and Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund over a £5.4 billion takeover approach.

Bosses at the financial services firm have told investors they would “be willing to recommend” such a deal if the suitors lay down a firm offer.

The company said it follows three previous approaches from the consortium in recent months, including a £4.7 billion approach which was rebuffed in May.

On Tuesday, Hargreaves Lansdown confirmed it has received the latest non-binding proposal from the consortium, which includes Luxembourg-based private equity firm CVC, Nordic Capital and Platinum Ivy – a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The proposal values the FTSE 100 company at 1,140p per share, which includes a 30p annual dividend for investors.

“The revised proposal is subject to a number of pre-conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence and agreement of definitive transaction documentation,” Hargreaves Lansdown said.

“The board has confirmed to the consortium that the revised possible cash offer is at a value that the board would be willing to recommend unanimously to Hargreaves Lansdown shareholders, should a firm intention to make an offer … be announced.”

Regulators have now extended the deadline for the consortium to confirm if it will make a firm offer until July 19.

Hargreaves Lansdown said: “There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for Hargreaves Lansdown, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made.”

Shares in the company were 5.2% higher on Tuesday afternoon.