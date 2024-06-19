Berkeley lifts outlook despite ‘lack of urgency’ in housing market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Berkeley lifts outlook despite ‘lack of urgency’ in housing market

By Press Association
Berkeley Group has improved its profit outlook (Alamy/PA)
Berkeley Group has improved its profit outlook (Alamy/PA)

Housebuilder Berkeley has improved its outlook for the year despite “challenging” conditions across the housing market.

The boss of the London-listed firm said it is witnessing a “lack of urgency” in property demand and expects this to continue until interest rates start falling from their current rate of 5.25%.

Nevertheless, the group improved its guidance for the current financial year on the back of a “strong” order book.

Berkeley, which predominantly focuses on developments in London and southern England, said it expects a pre-tax profit of £525 million for the current financial year, lifting its previous target by 5%.

However, this will represent another decline in profit for the firm.

It came as the group posted a £557.3 million pre-tax profit for the year to April, which itself was down 7.7% on the previous year due to the sector slowdown.

The company said it has been impacted by interest rates remaining at high levels for longer than expected, but stressed there are “signs that the outlook is improving with inflation greatly reduced, the first interest rate cut expected later this year and a return to growth”.

Rob Perrins, chief executive of Berkeley, said: “This is a strong performance in a challenging and volatile operating environment, demonstrating the resilience of Berkeley’s business model with its focus on the country’s most undersupplied markets.

“We continue to see good levels of inquiry for well-located homes built to a high standard of design and quality but recognise that the current lack of urgency in the market is likely to remain until the long-anticipated reduction in interest rates commences.

“Berkeley continues to benefit from a strong order book and has already secured 80% of its sales for next year, underpinning today’s 5% increase in guidance.”

Shares in Berkeley were 2% lower in early trading on Wednesday.