Telegraph reveals £278m loan hit from Barclay family amid ownership crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Telegraph reveals £278m loan hit from Barclay family amid ownership crisis

By Press Association
The Telegraph has faced an ownership crisis since last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Telegraph has faced an ownership crisis since last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Telegraph newspaper took a £278 million hit last year on a loan withdrawn by its billionaire owners, the Barclay family, which it said is unlikely to be repaid.

In its annual accounts, the media company said the loan had pushed it to a £244.6 million loss for the 2023 calendar year.

That is despite the news group growing its turnover 5% year-on-year to £268 million, helped by a sharp uplift in digital subscriptions and advertising income.

Telegraph Media Group, which also owns the Spectator magazine and the Chelsea Magazine Company, has been gripped by an ownership crisis since last year.

Lloyds Banking Group took control of the business amid a dispute with the Barclay family over overdue loans of £1.2 billion.

Later in 2023, RedBird IMI, an Abu Dhabi-backed fund, reached a deal with the Barclay family to take control of the group by paying off the debts.

However, in March, the Government said it would bring forward legislation that would block such state-backed takeover deals in the industry.

As a result, a sale process remains ongoing, creating what new chief executive Anna Jones, who joined in January, called “a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding its future ownership”.

The £278 million hit revealed on Wednesday is part of a loan extracted by the Barclay family, which is understood to have been deemed unrecoverable.

The Telegraph’s accounts said that as part of the attempted sale, it carried out a “detailed review” of historic transactions between TMG and “related parties”.

The review found “potential irregularities in the recording of such transactions”.

“There is a potential risk of future possible claims against the company in respect of such transactions,” it added.

Amid the crisis, TMG hit one million paid subscribers across its media outlets last year, described as an important strategic milestone for the company. In April, The Telegraph won news website of the year at the Press Awards.

The media industry has been hit by sharp declines in print circulation, changing readership habits due to the rise of social media and plunging advertising revenue in recent years.

Ms Jones said the growth in subscribers underlined the company’s “strength and resilience”.

“We want to deepen the relationship with our subscribers and cement our position as an authoritative and trusted source to guide them through their daily lives,” she said.

“Our quality journalism continues to underpin the success of the business and support its underlying financial health.”

Without the loan hit, operating profit would have increased by 35% to £54 million, the company said.