Young’s eyes Euro 2024 boost as summer sales grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Young’s eyes Euro 2024 boost as summer sales grow

By Press Association
Young’s has hailed a rise in sales (Young’s/PA)
Young’s has hailed a rise in sales (Young’s/PA)

Pub group Young’s has said it expects to be boosted by sports events over the summer after another jump in sales.

The boss of the London-based company said it saw a surge in sales during the first England Euro 2024 match on Sunday and has seen strong bookings for future fixtures.

Nevertheless, shares in the company dipped on Wednesday morning as it revealed lower profits.

Young’s, which runs 288 pubs, is among pub firms to highlight “positive” trading despite continued pressure on consumer budgets amid higher mortgage rates and rents.

Simon Dodds, chief executive of Young’s, said the Euros football tournaments was one of a number of things encouraging more punters into its pubs.

“We have had a really positive start to the summer, even if the weather hasn’t always been perfect,” he told the PA news agency.

“We have only had the one England match so far, but it was good weather and we were up 31% year-on-year as a result.

“We’ve got around £1 million worth pre-booked for the upcoming games and have lots more sport coming in the summer, with rugby and the Olympics.”

Young’s reported on Wednesday that revenues grew by 5.4% to £388.8 million for the year to April.

The firm saw higher adjusted profits for the year but saw its statutory pre-tax profit slip by 42% to £20.7 million, largely due to transaction costs linked to its £158 million takeover of City Pub Group.

Young’s completed its acquisition of the 55-strong pub group in March, and said this helped drive a 24.4% jump in revenues over the nine weeks since the start of the new financial year.

Mr Dodds added: “We were delighted to complete on our acquisition of The City Pub Group in March, a real milestone for Young’s.

“We welcome the City team to the Young’s family and respect the many initiatives that have brought them so much success.

“Our investment for future growth didn’t stop with The City Pub Group acquisition, during the period we acquired eight great pubs, made further investments in our existing estate, and upgraded our technology to enhance the customer experience and realise productivity gains.”