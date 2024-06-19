New stamps to mark 60th display season of the Red Arrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New stamps to mark 60th display season of the Red Arrows

By Press Association
Royal Mail is launching a new set of stamps to mark the 60th display season of the Red Arrows (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail is launching a new set of stamps to mark the 60th display season of the Red Arrows.

The main set of eight stamps have images of their trademark red, white and blue trails in the sky.

An additional sheet of four stamps showcases the Red Arrows’ performances above landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids in Egypt and Niagara Falls.

Newly released stamps by the Royal Mail featuring the Red Arrows to mark their 60th display anniversary
Royal Mail said it was ‘proud’ to mark the anniversary with the ‘striking’ new stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

Officially established in 1964 and with their first public display taking place seven months later, the Red Arrows and their red-painted Gnat jet trainers became the showpiece of the RAF.

Now in their 60th season and flying BAE Systems Hawks in displays since 1980, the Red Arrows continue to demonstrate their teamwork and excellence around the globe.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of External Affairs and Policy said: “During important national celebrations such as His Majesty’s Coronation, and representing the UK globally, the Red Arrows have entertained us with spectacular displays of aeronautical excellence.

Newly released stamp by the Royal Mail featuring the Red Arrows to mark their 60th display anniversary
The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available from Thursday (Royal Mail/PA)

“We are proud to mark their 60th season with these striking new stamps.”

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, team leader of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team for 2024 and flying as Red 1, said: “This milestone season underscores the excellence, dedication and pride of all those who have worked for, supported or just simply watched a show by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team across the last 60 seasons.

“As well celebrating this heritage, these new stamps – many of which feature brilliant images taken by skilled RAF personnel – will hopefully inspire many more people using the wonder of aviation, just like each of our colourful, dynamic displays.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available from today.