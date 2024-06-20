Sainsbury’s offloads most of its banking arm to NatWest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sainsbury’s offloads most of its banking arm to NatWest

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s announced in January it was winding down its banking division to focus on its retail business (Danny Lawson/PA)
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has struck a deal to sell the bulk of its banking business to NatWest in a move that will see the lending giant take on around another million customer accounts.

The deal will see NatWest acquire £1.4 billion of unsecured personal loans, £1.1 billion of credit card balances and about £2.6 billion of customer deposits.

It comes after Sainsbury’s announced in January it was winding down its banking division to focus on its retail business.

Rival Tesco also offloaded most of its banking activities to Barclays in a £600 million deal earlier this year.

The deal is expected to go through in March next year and Sainsbury’s will pay NatWest £125 million when it completes to take on its core banking assets and liabilities, although the final consideration will be confirmed on completion.

Sainsbury’s said it expects to return at least £250 million in excess capital to shareholders after the deal.

The retailer said there would be no immediate changes to its banking customers’ terms and conditions, adding they “do not need to take any action”.

It added the sale does not include Sainsbury’s Bank’s commission income businesses, such as insurance, cash points and travel money.

Argos Financial Services is also not included in the deal.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “Today’s news means we will focus all our time and resources going forward on growing our core retail business.”

Paul Thwaite, NatWest Group chief executive, said: “This transaction is a great opportunity to accelerate the growth of our retail banking business at attractive returns, in line with our strategic priorities.”

“As well as a complementary customer base, the transaction is expected to add scale to our credit card and unsecured personal lending business,” he added.