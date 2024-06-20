Pharmacies to turn off lights in protest over funding pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pharmacies to turn off lights in protest over funding pressures

By Press Association
A pharmacy sign on a shop (James Manning/PA)
A pharmacy sign on a shop (James Manning/PA)

Thousands of pharmacies across the UK are taking part in an “unprecedented” day of action on Thursday to protest at funding pressures.

Pharmacies are turning off their lights and staging protests described as the first of its kind by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA).

New analysis by the NPA showed that two thirds of pharmacies in England have had to cut their opening hours since 2015 due to extreme funding pressures.

Around 1,400 pharmacies have closed in England in the past 10 years, with 10 currently closing each week, said the association.

Pharmacy closures
A pharmacist stocking shelves (Julien Behal/PA)

Pharmacies have closed in Wales and Northern Ireland while in Scotland, pharmacies are reducing their hours and there is now a risk of some closures, it was warned.

The NPA said that with major parties promising to expand pharmacy services in England, there were questions about how they will reverse “deep cuts” it complained meant that the NHS often does not even cover pharmacies’ costs when they supply medicines.

Paul Rees, chief executive of the NPA said: “It is great to see pharmacies taking part in this day of action in all corners of the UK today.

“This is a massive step and the first day of its kind, with pharmacies turning out their lights, blacking out their windows and highlighting the huge pressures they are under.

“Funding for community pharmacy has been squeezed over the last decade and as a result it is now a sector in very real distress.”