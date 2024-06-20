Junior doctors urged to call off ‘cynical’ strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior doctors urged to call off ‘cynical’ strikes

By Press Association
Junior doctors in England are set to walk out for five days from June 27 (PA)
Junior doctors in England have been urged to call off “cynical” strikes later this month as experts warned that the health of patients will be “compromised” as a result of the walkout.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said that the Government cannot make an offer to medics during the pre-election period as she warned that the five-day walkout will cause “real harm” to patients.

It comes as the Patients Association said that the “only thing” that the strike by members of the British Medical Association (BMA) will achieve is “disruption to patient care”.

“The timing of the action, with the UK now in a pre-election period and no government for the BMA to negotiate with, means there is no possibility for talks to prevent these strikes,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The only thing the planned five-day strike at the end of June will achieve is disruption to patient care as appointments and procedures need to be rescheduled. Patients’ health will be compromised.”

It comes after junior doctors offered Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a “final chance” to avoid the fresh wave of strikes in their long-running dispute over pay.

The union offered to call off strikes, planned for five days from June 27, if they get a commitment “in writing to a detailed pathway that will restore our pay in the form of a comprehensive deal that will be implemented if you are able to form the next government”.

Victoria Atkins
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins called the strike ‘cynical’ (Lucy North/PA)

In response, Ms Atkins said that the “cynical” strikes “will harm patients”.

In a letter posted on X, she wrote: “You are now threatening to strike in the middle of an election campaign. This is a cynical move that will sadly cause patients awaiting treatment real harm.”

She said that it would “not be appropriate” for the Government to make an offer during the pre-election period, as set out by Cabinet Office guidance, adding: “You know this yet you have refused to call off these strikes.”

Ms Atkins said that if the Conservatives win the election they will “get back into the negotiating room immediately” and she concluded: “These strikes are harmful to patients. You must call them off”.

The BMA wrote on X: “The upcoming strikes are happening because the Government, and Victoria Atkins have never made a credible offer to our members.”