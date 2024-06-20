Ocado shares tumble on setback to Sobeys tie-up in Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ocado shares tumble on setback to Sobeys tie-up in Canada

By Press Association
Shares in online grocery group Ocado have slumped on news that Canadian supermarket giant Sobeys has paused the launch of its new warehouse in Vancouver (Ocado/PA)
Shares in online grocery group Ocado have slumped on news that Canadian supermarket giant Sobeys has paused the launch of its new warehouse in Vancouver (Ocado/PA)

Shares in online grocery group Ocado have slumped on news that Canadian supermarket giant Sobeys has paused the launch of its new warehouse in Vancouver.

Ocado saw its stock fall as much as 18% on Thursday afternoon after revealing the setback, adding that the companies have also agreed to “end terms related to their mutual exclusivity” agreement.

The firms first struck a partnership deal in early 2018 that would see Ocado build warehouses and power its online operations through the Ocado Smart Platform.

The Vancouver site was originally planned to launch in 2025.

Ocado said: “As the online channel accelerates, Ocado is supporting its partners to grow volumes and expand profitably, drawing on the experience of more than 20 years operating and growing an online grocery retailer in the UK, one of the world’s most competitive grocery markets.

“As part of this programme, Ocado and Sobeys have decided for now to focus their joint resources into driving order and sales volumes across the current network.”

Sobeys’s online shopping network so far comprises three warehouses across Toronto, Montreal and Calgary, as well as stock-picking operations across nearly 100 stores.

Ocado added that the launch date for Vancouver was not cancelled and will be under “regular review, and the site will be able to commission and scale quickly when required”.

It also looked to reassure that North American customers Kroger and Sobeys are still seeing robust demand for online shopping, saying they have announced strong growth in digital sales in their latest quarterly results.

Ocado said it remained on track with financial guidance for 2023-24 despite the move by Sobeys.

Analysts at Bernstein said the decision was “bad news” for Ocado.

“We think this is related to the weak rebound in online volumes across all markets,” they said.