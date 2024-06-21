Business events giant Informa enjoys sales boost amid Microsoft AI deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Business events giant Informa enjoys sales boost amid Microsoft AI deal

By Press Association
Business events giant Informa enjoys sales boost amid Microsoft AI deal (Informa/PA)
Corporate events organiser Informa has reported rising sales in recent months after signing a deal with Microsoft to deepen its use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The FTSE 100-listed company said strong demand for live events around the world had helped generate revenues of about £1.4 billion over the first five months of the year.

That is about a 10th higher than the amount reported over the same period last year.

Microsoft offices in Dublin
Informa said it was working with Microsoft to explore how it can utilise artificial intelligence (Niall Carson/PA)

The firm, which organises hundreds of specialist business events and conferences every year, took a hit during Covid when it was forced to move events online.

But it has since seen a rebound in demand for global live experiences, and has expanded in countries including Saudi Arabia and China.

Stephen Carter, Informa’s chief executive, said the group has “changed gears”, and its strategy of focusing on “specialist markets, unique content and internationalisation” was paying off.

Informa announced last month a partnership with US technology giant Microsoft, which will see it explore the use of AI within its business to drive innovation and improve productivity.

The agreement, which is set to run until 2027 and is worth 10 million US dollars (£7.9 million) in its first year, will also see Microsoft benefit from Informa’s content and data.

The firm produces academic research through its brand Taylor & Francis, and specialist magazines for industries including healthcare, aviation, health and nutrition.

It employs about 12,000 staff across its brands in 30 countries around the world.

Informa said it had already had a good number of events rebooked for 2025.

It is expecting to report revenues for the year of up to £3.5 billion, and an adjusted operating profit of up to £970 million, at the higher end of its previous forecast.