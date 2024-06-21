Business events giant Informa enjoys sales boost amid Microsoft AI deal

Corporate events organiser Informa has reported rising sales in recent months after signing a deal with Microsoft to deepen its use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The FTSE 100-listed company said strong demand for live events around the world had helped generate revenues of about £1.4 billion over the first five months of the year.

That is about a 10th higher than the amount reported over the same period last year.

Informa said it was working with Microsoft to explore how it can utilise artificial intelligence (Niall Carson/PA)

The firm, which organises hundreds of specialist business events and conferences every year, took a hit during Covid when it was forced to move events online.

But it has since seen a rebound in demand for global live experiences, and has expanded in countries including Saudi Arabia and China.

Stephen Carter, Informa’s chief executive, said the group has “changed gears”, and its strategy of focusing on “specialist markets, unique content and internationalisation” was paying off.

Informa announced last month a partnership with US technology giant Microsoft, which will see it explore the use of AI within its business to drive innovation and improve productivity.

The agreement, which is set to run until 2027 and is worth 10 million US dollars (£7.9 million) in its first year, will also see Microsoft benefit from Informa’s content and data.

The firm produces academic research through its brand Taylor & Francis, and specialist magazines for industries including healthcare, aviation, health and nutrition.

It employs about 12,000 staff across its brands in 30 countries around the world.

Informa said it had already had a good number of events rebooked for 2025.

It is expecting to report revenues for the year of up to £3.5 billion, and an adjusted operating profit of up to £970 million, at the higher end of its previous forecast.