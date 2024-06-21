Octopus Energy to repay £3bn of taxpayer money used for Bulb takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Octopus Energy to repay £3bn of taxpayer money used for Bulb takeover

By Press Association
Octopus Energy took over Bulb in 2022 with a package of Government support (Leon Neal/PA)
Octopus Energy will pay the Government nearly £3 billion to reimburse the public money it received to take over collapsed energy supplier Bulb.

The repayment will see the next Government get an early windfall, with the payment promised by September, and it means almost all of the costs of temporarily nationalising Bulb in 2021 will have been recovered by the public purse.

Bulb collapsed in 2021 after wholesale prices surged above the price cap set by regulator Ofgem, meaning suppliers were forced to sell energy at a loss.

The Government took temporary control to keep the lights on for Bulb’s 1.5 million customers under a new process called a special administration regime (SAR).

In late 2022, the Government sold Bulb’s customers to Octopus. It provided more than £1.6 billion in temporary taxpayer support to cover the energy needed to supply those customers.

The nearly £3 billion repayment, confirmed on Friday, was part of the terms, based on estimated future costs.

The repayment was first reported by the Financial Times.

The fact that the price of energy has now fallen means the Government makes a profit of nearly £1.3 billion on the deal, which in turn covers all but £6 million, about 99%, of the total costs associated with temporarily nationalising Bulb.

When the Government sold Bulb to Octopus, the energy supplier’s rivals including ScottishPower, British Gas and E.On brought a legal challenge against the deal, calling it an “unfair sale process”. The high court rejected the challenge.

Late last year, Octopus became Britain’s biggest energy supplier, exceeding British Gas when it added 1.3 million customers by buying Shell Energy.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus, said: “This outcome is a great result for taxpayers.

“Octopus worked hard in the darkest depths of the energy crisis to create a fair deal, meaning that although Bulb went bust with billions of liabilities, it has cost the Government almost nothing.”