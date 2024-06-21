Tourists urged to avoid car hire company over ‘serious issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Tourists urged to avoid car hire company over ‘serious issues’

By Press Association
A car hire brand has been ranked last in a customer satisfaction survey because of complaints over extra charges and poor car condition (Alamy/PA)
A car hire brand has been ranked last in a customer satisfaction survey because of complaints over extra charges and poor car condition (Alamy/PA)

Holidaymakers are being urged to avoid a car hire company ranked last in a customer satisfaction survey.

Goldcar, which operates in countries such as Spain, Portugal, France and the US, achieved an overall score of 52% in the annual report by consumer group Which?

It was awarded just two stars out of a possible five for value for money, car description matching reality, record given of damage to car, and customer service.

One fifth (20%) of respondents who used Goldcar said they had issues with the condition of the car, and 23% reported being charged extra either when they picked up or returned the car.

Which? said its previous investigations found cases of the business engaging in “pressure selling tactics” to encourage customers to buy extra insurance at the desk.

The car hire company with the second-lowest overall score was Dollar (56%), followed by Record Go (57%), Budget (61%) and Sixt (64%).

Two brands based on the Canary Islands had the highest scores – AutoReisen (92%) and Cicar (91%) – while the top-ranked broker was Zest Car Rental (90%).

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Booking car hire should be straightforward, but all too often it feels like the wild west, with travellers lamenting fraught experiences, poor customer service and spurious fees.

“Goldcar in particular is best avoided, with customers repeatedly reporting serious issues from pressure selling to poor customer service.

“To ensure you have the best possible experience this summer, make sure you book with a reputable firm.”

A spokesperson for Goldcar, which is owned by Europcar Mobility Group, said: “Goldcar is of course disappointed about the results of the Which? report.

“The company takes customer care very seriously with a code of ethics for counter sales and a guide of good sales practices, both of which are reviewed annually based on customer feedback.

“We offer very attractive prices, making travel affordable while giving our customers the freedom to choose additional options including premium insurance cover for a seamless process should damage occur during their rental.”

The spokesperson added: “We are committed to investigating any incidents where a customer believes they have received a service that does not match expectations for a low-cost brand and continue to invest in staff training and best practices.”

A spokesperson for trade body the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association said: “Customers can take a number of steps to make their rental experience as positive as possible.

“Booking early secures a good price for the desired vehicle.

“Understanding what is included with the price and the level of risk being taken on is also essential.

“The company is providing access to a high-value vehicle and it is important that drivers understand their responsibilities.

“Only then can they make informed decisions.”

– The research was based on a survey of 2,324 adults, who were either in the Which? Connect panel or members of the public, in February and March.