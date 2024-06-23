Evri to invest £19m as part of plans to expand e-cargo bike deliveries

Delivery giant Evri has revealed plans to invest £19 million in order to rapidly expand its fleet of electric cargo bikes.

The company said it plans to run around 3,000 bikes for deliveries within the next decade.

Evri, which rebranded from Hermes in 2022, said it will grow its fleet of e-cargo bikes from 33 to 99 within the next year, and expand its number of electric vehicles from 168 to 270.

The company said it is part of its ambitions to become “the UK’s most sustainable” parcel firm and comes amid efforts to become a net-zero business by 2035.

Evri employs around 8,000 people across the UK (Evri/PA)

Evri already has electric cargo bikes operating in London, Bristol, Oxford and Cambridge – and the company currently delivers 1.5 million parcels a year by bike or electric vehicle.

The business, which has around 8,000 employees in the UK, aims to triple that number to around four million over the next year.

Martijn De Lange, chief executive officer at Evri, said: “Pedal power will rev up our efforts to reimagine parcel deliveries in the UK as we aim to become the biggest operator of e-cargo bikes in the sector.

“We achieved a 9% decrease in carbon emissions since last year.

“The £19 million investment announced today will lay the groundwork for Evri to dial up on its ambition to become the UK’s most sustainable parcel carrier.”

Pauline Potter, director of procurement and sustainability at Evri, said: “Evri is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and delivering a sustainable future.

“Our multi-year ESG (environment, sustainability and governance) plans represent a significant leap forward, and we are confident that these initiatives will propel us towards our net-zero goal.

“We are not just investing in technology, but also in our people, empowering them to be part of the solution.”