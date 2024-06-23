Labour-backing boss of UK lender criticises banks ‘subsidised by taxpayers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Labour-backing boss of UK lender criticises banks ‘subsidised by taxpayers’

By Press Association
The boss of a digital lender has said he is “not sympathetic” to banks that are “subsidised by the taxpayer”, as he called for change in the UK ahead of the General Election.

Mark Mullen, the chief executive of Atom bank, was among a list of 120 business leaders to sign a letter backing the Labour party’s economic plans.

He told the PA news agency he was supporting Labour because “the country needs a change” after a Government he said has been dominated by in-fighting and divisions rather than economic prosperity.

Mr Mullen also criticised big banks for being slow to pass on higher interest rates to customers with current and savings accounts.

Atom bank said last week it had “comfortably outperformed the major high street lenders and building societies when it comes to offering savings customers a better deal”.

It reported an interest rate deposit beta of 88% – meaning the proportion of official base rate rises it passed onto its own savings rates.

Headshot of Atom bank's chief executive Mark Mullen
Atom bank’s Mark Mullen said he was ‘not sympathetic’ to banks that are ‘subsidised by the taxpayer’ (Atom/PA)

Mr Mullen told PA: “If you’re running a company that has a deposit beta of 88%, then you are not being subsidised by the Bank of England, because we’re passing on the benefits straight to the customer.

“If, on the other hand, you’re running a bank which is only passing on 30% of the benefits, and reserving 70% for yourself… then frankly, you are being subsidised by the the taxpayer, and I’m not sympathetic to that.”

He said he was “not against changing the current rules” in relation to how the Bank of England pays interest to commercial lenders on their reserves.

Banks are paid interest on the money they hold with the Bank of England. The Bank currently pays 5.25% on these deposits, the same as the official base interest rate.

The Reform UK party earlier this week said it wanted to scrap these interest payments as part of ambitions to save the central bank potentially billions of pounds.

The programme is funded by the Treasury, which is backed by UK taxpayers.

But Mr Mullen stressed that any change of the rules would need to be a “transition” rather than an immediate shift.