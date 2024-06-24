Building supplies firm SIG cuts profit outlook amid lull in construction work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Building supplies firm SIG cuts profit outlook amid lull in construction work

By Press Association
Building supplies firm SIG has warned over weak demand for construction work in Europe (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Building supplies firm SIG has warned over weak demand for construction work in Europe, leading it to downgrade its profit expectations for the year.

The London-listed company saw its share price tumble by more than a 10th on Monday morning following the downbeat update to investors.

Sales have been worse than expected in recent weeks, with a decline of about 7% in May and June compared with the same time a year ago, it said.

This performance, coupled with the expectation that conditions may not significantly improve over the second half of the year, means the firm now expects to report an underlying annual profit of between £20 million and £30 million.

Analysts had been pencilling in yearly earnings of as much as £43 million.

SIG is a Sheffield-based business which sells specialist building materials, like insulation, flooring, roofing, and tools, to international markets.

It said it had been impacted by a wider lull in demand for building and construction work, particularly in France and Germany.

It also pointed to a slowdown in its UK interiors business, but said this compares to stronger demand in Poland, Ireland, and for UK exteriors work.

To help offset slower sales, SIG said it had cut costs and modernised parts of the business.

The company previously revealed that it spent about £9 million last year in costs related to staff redundancies and closing down some of its warehouses.

SIG said it expects its financial performance in the second half of the year to be stronger as it reaps the benefits of its cost-saving and productivity initiatives.

But it also cautioned over the potentially slow improvement of conditions and demand in markets in Europe.