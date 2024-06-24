Prudential shares rise on bigger-than-expected share buyback plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prudential shares rise on bigger-than-expected share buyback plan

By Press Association
Prudential has seen its shares jump as it kicked off the first tranche of a two billion-dollar (£1.6 billion) share buyback to return cash to investors (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prudential has seen its shares jump as it kicked off the first tranche of a two billion US dollar (£1.6 billion) share buyback to boost returns for investors.

The insurance group, which is focused on Asian markets, announced over the weekend that it would launch the buyback plan, with an initial 700 million-dollar (£553 million) tranche starting on Monday.

Shares in Prudential lifted as much as 6% on Monday morning as investors cheered the bigger-than-expected buyback programme.

Prudential – which is listed in Hong Kong and London – said the programme will be completed by mid 2026.

Chief executive Anil Wadhwani said: “I am pleased with the progress we continue to make in executing our strategy, as we drive towards generating growth in both value and cash returns for shareholders over the long term.

“The significant growth opportunity ahead of us has not changed and we remain focused on realising that opportunity.”

The group also remains committed to dividend growth plans, with aims to increase the payout by 7% to 9% a year.

Philip Kett, an insurance analyst at Jefferies, said the buyback was larger than predicted.

“We had factored in one billion US dollars (£790 million) in the second half, so this buyback is double the amount we anticipated, but is spread over two years rather than six months,” he said.

Prudential added alongside the announcement that it remains confident of achieving its 2024 new business growth targets, with second quarter sales trends “similar” to those in the first quarter.

It added that progress towards achieving 2027 targets will increase the potential to return further capital to shareholders.