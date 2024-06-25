Saga buoyed by ‘exceptional’ cruise bookings but flags ongoing insurance woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Saga buoyed by ‘exceptional’ cruise bookings but flags ongoing insurance woes

By Press Association
Saga says its cruise bookings are ahead of the same time last year (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)
Saga says its cruise bookings are ahead of the same time last year (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)

Over 50s group Saga has hailed an “exceptional” level of bookings for its cruise business this year, but cautioned over a challenging market squeezing its insurance division.

The London-listed firm, which specialises in products and services for people over 50, highlighted a buoyant start to the year for its ocean and river cruises.

Bookings are ahead of the same time last year, with revenues 14% higher as more passengers secured their trips, Saga said.

The company sells all-inclusive cruises as well as group tours and holidays to destinations around the world.

Saga said that booked load factors – a measure used by travel firms to gauge how many available rooms have been filled by passengers – were 83% for its ocean cruises and 78% for its river.

However, the company flagged that conditions have remained challenging in the insurance sector, with inflation continuing to put pressure on its business costs.

Saga sells insurance to over 50s including car, home, travel and health cover.

The wider insurance sector has been affected in recent years by inflation driving up the cost of claims, putting pressure on businesses who have to pay out compensation for policyholders.

Saga said it had taken action to stabilise its business and was seeing early signs of recovery for its car insurance arm, which had previously weighed on earnings.

Mike Hazell, Saga’s chief executive, said: “Our ocean cruise business has traded exceptionally well and, in insurance, we have continued to take actions within a market which remains challenging.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on driving sustainable business growth in a capital-light way, while growing our customer base and deepening our connections with those customers.”