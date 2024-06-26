AO World sets sights on sales growth after annual profits jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AO World sets sights on sales growth after annual profits jump

By Press Association
Online electricals retailer AO World has revealed that annual profits almost trebled despite falling sales and said it remains on track to bounce back with double-digit revenue growth over the year ahead
Online electricals retailer AO World has revealed that annual profits almost trebled despite falling sales and said it plans to bounce back with double-digit revenue growth over the year ahead.

The group cheered an “outstanding” performance as it reported a 186% surge in underlying pre-tax profits to £34.3 million for the year to March 31.

The result came in spite of a 9% drop in sales to £1.04 billion after actions to cut costs and strip out unprofitable sales affected revenues.

But this helped boost its bottom line, with the profit out-turn better than it previously expected.

AO World increased its profit guidance at the end of last year to between £28 million and £33 million.

On a statutory basis, pre-tax profits jumped from £7.6 million to £34.3 million for the year to March 31.

AO World added that, despite “ongoing macro-economic challenges”, it remains confident of delivering double-digit sales growth in 2024-25 and seeing underlying pre-profits rise to between £36 million and £41 million.

AO founder and chief executive John Roberts said the group is now a “much simpler, more efficient business”.

“Our focus now is on delivering profitable top line growth with an ambition for double-digit revenue growth in 2024-25,” he said.

But the group said it suffered amid a “particularly challenging year” for the mobile phone market, as consumer demand waned, leading the division to post losses over the year.

It hopes to turn the division around after buying the affordablemobiles.co.uk and buymobiles.net websites, to strengthen its position in the sector.

The firm added that for the year ahead it will look to start reinvesting again to support group-wide sales growth.

“During 2024-25, having embedded the changes from our pivot year, our focus will move back to profitable and cash generative revenue growth through disciplined investment at the right pace and at the right time,” it said.

The company kicked off its turnaround plan with a £40 million fundraising round in the summer of 2022 in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet amid fears of a cash crunch.

AO has since closed its loss-making German operation as part of the shake-up and has launched action to save at least £30 million a year by 2023-24.

The firm has also ditched unprofitable products while introducing delivery charges and cutting cashback incentives to reduce the cost of sales.

As part of its overhaul, it made cuts in its workforce, particularly affecting senior and middle managers, while it also closed a number of offices and moved to remote working across some areas of the group.