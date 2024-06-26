Deliveroo shares rise on reported takeover interest from US rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deliveroo shares rise on reported takeover interest from US rival

By Press Association
Shares in Deliveroo have been given a boost by speculation that the group is in the sights of US rival Doordash (David Davies/PA)
Shares in Deliveroo have been given a boost after reports of takeover interest from US rival DoorDash.

The takeaway delivery giant saw shares jump as much as 7% in morning trading on Wednesday amid speculation that the group is in the sights of the San Francisco-based competitor.

Deliveroo was reportedly approached by DoorDash last month over a possible acquisition, but the discussions are said to have ended after the pair were unable to agree on value.

Deliveroo declined to comment and DoorDash has been approached for comment.

It comes after rumours also swirled in 2022 that DoorDash was mulling a takeover of Deliveroo.

Analysts at Jefferies said this “may only be the start” and could open the door to more takeover interest in Deliveroo.

They said: “In this instance, the talks have failed.

“But such is the strength of the financial, industrial and strategic logic of a Deliveroo takeover, we would not be surprised to see similar such headlines re-emerge in the short term.

“In our view, the key to unlocking a recommended offer from Deliveroo is understanding the sensibilities of the founder CEO, Will Shu.

“This may only be the start.”

Deliveroo, which was co-founded by chief executive Will Shu in 2013, operates in 10 countries and works with around 140,000 riders across the world.

The group posted a loss of £31.8 million for 2023, significantly smaller than the £294.1 million loss reported for 2022.

It said the number of orders decreased by 3% year on year to 290 million, but the annual gross transaction value (GTV), which means the total cost of people’s food baskets plus delivery and consumer fees, rose by 3% to £7.1 billion.

The firm said it returned to order growth in the first quarter of 2024, with a 2% increase.

Deliveroo protest
Deliveroo drivers protested outside the offices of London law firm White & Case as the Deliveroo AGM took place inside (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

The group has been beset in recent months by driver strikes over pay and working conditions.

Drivers gathered for a protest in London at the group’s annual general meeting last month, alleging that the delivery app company has failed to engage with them over poor pay and job security as they face growing financial difficulties.

Deliveroo has maintained that its “rider retention and application rates are high”, adding at the time that the “overwhelming majority of riders tell us that they are satisfied working with us”.

Doordash has a market valuation of 46.57 billion US dollars (£36.76 billion) and bought Finnish rival Wolt in an all-share deal worth 8 billion US dollars (£6.3 billion) in 2021.