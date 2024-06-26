Avanti West Coast says fleet overhaul means ‘much-improved travel experience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Avanti West Coast says fleet overhaul means ‘much-improved travel experience’

By Press Association
Britain’s biggest train fleet refurbishment will give passengers ‘a much-improved travel experience’, according to Avanti West Coast (Avanti West Coast/PA)
Britain’s biggest train fleet refurbishment will give passengers “a much-improved travel experience”, according to Avanti West Coast.

The operator said the 56th and final modernised Pendolino train has returned to service.

The £117 million refurbishment project was carried out by manufacturer Alstom at its plant in Widnes, Cheshire.

This has involved the installation of 25,000 new seats, a redesigned shop, additional luggage space and better on-board information screens.

Other changes include upgraded lighting, refurbished toilets and new carpets.

All 35 Pendolinos with 11 carriages have had one first class carriage converted to standard class.

The tilting, electric Pendolinos transformed long-distance rail travel in Britain when they were introduced on the West Coast Main Line by then-operator Virgin Trains in July 2002.

Earlier this month Avanti West Coast began rolling out its new Evero trains, which are replacing diesel-powered Voyagers.

The operator’s Evero fleet will eventually consist of 10 electric trains and 13 bi-modes which can be powered by electricity or diesel.

Avanti West Coast managing director Andy Mellors said: “The refurbished Pendolinos, together with our new Evero fleet, are a key part of our mission to transform rail travel for our customers on the west coast route.

“The Pendolino is an iconic train, and now even better than before, offering customers a much-improved travel experience, with innovation and sustainability at its heart.”

Alstom’s UK managing director for services, Peter Broadley, said: “Alstom’s successful completion of the UK’s biggest ever fleet upgrade demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the journey experience for fare-paying passengers while, at the same time, supporting the growth of sustainable rail travel in the UK.

“This milestone highlights the dedication and expertise of our team at Widnes.

“They have worked tirelessly in partnership with colleagues at Avanti West Coast, Angel Trains and our wider UK supply chain to elevate the interior refurbishment of rolling stock to another level.

“We are immensely proud to see the entire Alstom-built Pendolino fleet returning to service in peak condition.”

Rolling stock asset management company Angel Trains financed the programme.

Labour has said it will urgently consider stripping Avanti West Coast of its train operating contract if it wins the General Election.

In a recent interview on Sky News, shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh accused the company of providing “woeful service” on the West Coast Main Line.

Office of Rail and Road figures show Avanti West Coast had the third worst reliability of all operators in Britain in the year to the end of March, with the equivalent of one in 15 trains (6.9%) cancelled.