‘Holiday mentality’ leaves people spending £250 more on extras while away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Holiday mentality’ leaves people spending £250 more on extras while away

By Press Association
The average holidaymaker spends £250 more on ‘extras’ during a getaway than when they are at home, HSBC UK said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The average holidaymaker spends £250 more on ‘extras’ during a getaway than when they are at home, HSBC UK said (Peter Byrne/PA)

The average holidaymaker spends £250 more on “extras” during a one-week getaway than when they are at home, a survey has indicated.

Dining out, live events, clothes and transport are among the items people are more inclined to splash out on, according to HSBC UK.

The research also indicated that people do not like talking about spending splurges.

More than half (57%) of people said they never disclose how much they have spent on holiday.

Jo Hemmings, a behavioural psychologist, said: “Our holiday mentality which encourages us to spend much more than we would at home is down to three main factors.

“Simply being out of our usual daily routine contributes to a sense of relaxation and reward, stimulating our feel-good hormones of serotonin and dopamine and reducing our stress hormone, cortisol, making us more likely to spend money on clothes, dining out and new experiences.

“Holidays are also associated with special occasions and escapism – whether that’s a birthday or an anniversary, the arrival of warm weather or simply the holiday itself which we have anticipated and saved for, enables us to justify spending more money than usual.

“We are also less inhibited on holiday, so we feel less constrained by our usual financial mindsets and the sense of spending more on immediate pleasures rather than deferred rewards – known as temporal discounting – is also heightened.”

HSBC UK’s head of everyday banking, Pella Frost, said: “We all like to splash out on holiday but splurge regret can cast a shadow over the whole experience.”

Censuswide surveyed more than 2,000 people for HSBC UK in June.