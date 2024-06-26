Retailer Marks Electrical profit falls as shoppers cut back on appliances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Retailer Marks Electrical profit falls as shoppers cut back on appliances

By Press Association
Marks Electrical listed on the London Stock Exchange in late 2021 (PA)
Marks Electrical listed on the London Stock Exchange in late 2021 (PA)

Cash-strapped shoppers are looking to trade down their household appliances amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to retailer Marks Electrical, in a trend which pushed the firm’s profits down by one-third last year.

The electrical goods seller, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, said the trading environment weighed on margins as consumers “remain highly price-conscious”.

Marks Electrical’s adjusted earnings were down 33% to £5 million for the year ending March 31, despite its domestic appliance market share rising to 2.8% in the period, up from 2.5% last year.

The falling profit came despite the firm bringing in record turnover for the year, with revenue increasing 17% to £114 million.

“In the current trading environment, consumers remain highly price-conscious, which given our premium focus, continues to have an impact on our average order value, resulting in customer order volumes growing faster than revenue,” said Marks Electrical chief executive Mark Smithson.

“This impact has limited our ability for margin expansion which we expect to continue in the short-term, when taking into account the relatively fixed cost of delivery. “

“Whilst I continue to be personally frustrated about our margin progression during the year, I remain confident in our long-term growth prospects, and continue to be impressed by our ability to deliver market share gains profitably, against a fiercely competitive backdrop, whilst maintaining the highest levels of customer service standards in the industry,” he said.

Marks Electrical sells appliances like dishwashers and ovens, as well as tech goods like games consoles and TVs. Since its initial public offering on London’s AIM market more than two years ago, shares have risen 70%.

The company said the demand pressure had continued into the first three months of the current financial year. In a trading update on Wednesday, it had seen “continuing pressures on customers trading down”.

Despite this, it said April, May and June had seen “strong trading” with double-digit revenue growth.