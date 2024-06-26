Major investor to divest from Glencore and TK Maxx owner over climate concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major investor to divest from Glencore and TK Maxx owner over climate concerns

By Press Association
Legal & General Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers (John Stillwell/PA)
A major investor has said it is divesting from mining giant Glencore and TK Maxx owner TJX over environmental concerns.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), one of the world’s largest asset managers, said it has engaged with a record 2,800 companies on climate and assessed more than 5,000 companies across 20 “climate critical” sectors this year.

It published the results of these efforts on Wednesday under its annual Climate Impact Pledge (CIP), which aims to drive companies to play their part in achieving the Paris Agreement goal to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

LGIM said this year’s findings point to improvements but firms still need to do more in efforts to mitigate climate change risks.

It identified hundreds of companies for “vote sanctions”, which means the institutional investor could vote against the company’s chair at the annual general meeting (AGM) in protest at failing to meet its expectations on climate.

But the firm also said it would be divesting in TJX over concerns that it does not have a “zero deforestation policy in place” and “has not shown a clear intention to analyse its potential exposure to commodity-driven deforestation”.

LGIM also said TJX does not provide a comprehensive disclosure of value chain emissions, which make up the vast majority of emissions, and its decarbonisation efforts remain limited to operational emissions.

The investor said it will also add Glencore to its divestment list over concerns the firm does not “meet our red line” of asking mining companies to share whether they plan to increase thermal coal capacity.

LGIM filed a shareholder resolution at Glencore’s AGM last year requesting that the company disclose how its projected thermal coal production aligns with the Paris Agreement objectives.

Glencore declined to comment but pointed to the voting results at its AGM meeting in May, which saw the board receive more than 90% approval for its climate report.

The addition of Glencore and TJX raises the number of LGIM divestments through its CIP to 16.

The asset manager did not remove any of the 14 companies already on the list this year, which include Air China, Cosco Shipping and Invitation Homes.

The firm said these divestments are a signal to the companies and the wider sector and market that insufficient progress has been made in mitigating climate change risk.

Michelle Scrimgeour, chief executive of LGIM, said: “It is clear that the pace of the transition is neither smooth enough nor fast enough.

“It is not the role of the asset management industry alone to tackle climate change: this is a whole-of-system transition, the pace of which is influenced by global public policy, regulatory standards and the nature of energy demand.

“Radical collaboration is therefore key – to drive aligned action and decarbonisation on a global scale.”

Stephen Beer, senior manager of sustainability and responsible investment at LGIM, said: “We find that as time progresses, our conversations with companies can become harder-edged; not necessarily more difficult, but more focused.

“While divestment is one of the many stewardship tools we use as a mechanism for driving change, we see it as a last resort and by no means the last stage of engagement.

“Our engagement will continue, and where companies make sufficient progress, they will be reinstated.”

PA has also contacted TJX for comment.