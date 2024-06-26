FTSE loses steam to finish lower amid slowdown worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE loses steam to finish lower amid slowdown worries

By Press Association
A man poses for a photo in front of skyscrapers in the City financial district of London. Shares in London were slightly lower on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London’s top financial index finished lower on Wednesday amid concerns of a slowdown in both the UK and US impacted trading.

The FTSE 100 had opened higher amid positive trading updates and acquisition activity, but stumbled on the back of some shaky economic data.

Stocks in the City were partly dented by a surprise fall in retail sales this month, according to fresh CBI (Confederation of British Industry) data, as households continue to witness high interest rates.

As a result, the index finished 22.46 points, or 0.27%, lower to end the day at 8,225.33.

Stateside, the main markets opened lower amid concerns of an economic slowdown as recent AI-boosted optimism faded.

US weakness dragged on sentiment across Europe in the afternoon, with Germany’s Dax was also impacted by a fall for Volkswagen.

The Cac 40 in France ended 0.69% lower and the Dax index was down 0.08% at the close.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, added: “Tech stocks continue to cling on to small gains this afternoon but the broader tone is firmly negative.

“Higher inflation in Australia has not helped matters, and raises the uncomfortable prospect that major bugbear of the past two years is set to make an unwelcome return, leading to rate hikes featuring in central bank policy once again.

“All eyes are now firmly on Friday’s PCE (personal consumption expenditure) data in the US, at least until Sunday’s French elections.”

In currency, sterling dropped to a month-low against the dollar on the back of signs of consumer weakness in the UK.

The pound was down 0.47% at 1.262 US dollars and was down 0.18% at 1.181 euros.

Deliveroo cyclist
Deliveroo shares were higher due to reports of takeover interest (Deliveroo/PA)

In company news, Deliveroo was among the day’s risers after reports of takeover interest from US rival DoorDash.

Deliveroo was approached by DoorDash last month over a possible acquisition, according to Reuters reports, but the discussions are said to have ended after the pair were unable to agree on value.

Nevertheless, the takeover speculation helped lift shares by 1.2% to 129p.

AO World was in the green after the technology and white goods retailer posted a stronger-than-expected jump in profits.

It cheered an “outstanding” performance as it reported a 186% surge in underlying pre-tax profits to £34.3 million for the year to March 31.

AO shares finished the day up 1.1% at 114.2p.

Insurance giant Phoenix slipped after the group confirmed it was considering the sale of its SunLife business, which specialises in over-50s savings and retirement products.

Shareholders appeared sceptical of the move, with shares dipping by 1.5% to 518.5p following the update.

The price of oil was broadly stable during the session despite global concerns over potential consumption.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 0.05% to 82.51 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were ConvaTec, up 4p to 235.4p, Marks & Spencer, up 4.2p to 291.9p, Centrica, up 1.8p to 137.75p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 10.6p to 888.4p, and AB Foods, up 26p to 2,524p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, down 4.35p to 163.85p, Smurfit Kappa, down 78p to 3,538p, Entain, down 13.2p to 647.2p, Land Securities, down 12p to 613.5p, and Imperial Brands, down 32p to 2,023p.