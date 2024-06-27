Halfords sees profits tumble and cautions over trading woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halfords sees profits tumble and cautions over trading woes

By Press Association
Halfords has revealed slumping annual profits (Halfords/PA)
Car parts to bicycle retailer Halfords has revealed slumping annual profits and warned trading remains under pressure amid falling demand for bikes.

The group reported an 18.3% drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £36.1 million for the year to March 29, which includes its tyre supply chain business, which it has offloaded as part of an outsourcing deal.

On a statutory basis, pre-tax profits tumbled 45% to £19.9 million.

The chain saw like-for-like cycling sales drop 2.8%, although the wider group saw growth of 5% thanks to better trading at its Autocentres arm, where sales jumped 10.7%.

It said consumers slashed spending “even further” on non-essential big ticket items such as bikes and touring products, as well as tyres, and this is expected to continue throughout the new financial year.

Halfords said trading since the end of March has “continued to be soft”, impacted by low consumer confidence for big discretionary purchases, as well as the poor spring weather which “reduced store footfall and affected sales of both cycling and staycation products”.

It expects cycling and consumer tyres market sales by volumes to continue to fall over 2024-25 and to remain broadly flat in motoring servicing and retail motoring products.

The group also said it was impacted by high inflation over the year, with costs rising by around £37 million, bringing its total cost inflation to about £120 million in the past three years.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “The Autocentres business was the star performer yet again – this was delivered despite a challenging tyre market, where drivers continue to delay the replacement of unsafe tyres.”

He added that the “short-term outlook remains challenging” but the group was “determined to improve tyre safety in the UK, and we are equally committed to supporting our customers through the cost-of-living crisis”.

Halfords said it had resorted to promotions to boost cycling sales, ramping this activity up by 33% in the second half.

It also said more customers are purchasing cycling products on credit, affecting the firm’s margins.