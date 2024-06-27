Bill Gates warns political backlash could ‘slow down’ green transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bill Gates warns political backlash could ‘slow down’ green transition

By Press Association
Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (Justin Tallis/PA)
Bill Gates has warned that political backlash against green policies in developed countries could hamper the fight against climate change.

“Politics could slow this stuff down,” he said. “Rich countries not only need to [reduce] their own emissions, but they also need to be the primary source of both the risk capital and the bootstrap funding… to get to zero green premium.”

Mr Gates was speaking at a London summit organised by his energy investment firm, Breakthrough Energy, which backs tech companies trying to cut greenhouse gases.

The “green premium” is a phrase Mr Gates has used to refer to the extra cost of doing business in a less polluting way.

It comes amid fears of a pushback against policies to address climate change in the US, Europe and some corners of UK politics.

Green parties lost seats across the board in the recent European Union elections, raising concerns that the bloc could weaken its climate ambitions.

In the UK, the Conservatives last year watered down commitments on electric cars and home insulation.

Meanwhile in the US, Donald Trump has a slight lead in the polls ahead of a November presidential election. Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised US government plans to cut emissions.

Mr Gates added that while he is “optimistic” about the world’s overall response to climate change, he cast doubt on the chances of hitting the target of net zero emissions by 2050.

He said: “It would take wild success to actually get to zero by 2050 because that’s every country, every sector.”

He added: “I don’t think I’m crazy to be optimistic, though I’d be the first to admit that hitting this specific goal of absolutely net zero emissions by 2050, we’re not likely to achieve that.

Mr Gates, once the world’s richest person, founded computing giant Microsoft and has a reported net worth of more than 130 billion dollars.

In recent decades, he has established himself as a prominent philanthropist via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which he set up in 2000 with then-wife Melinda to tackle global health challenges like malaria.

In 2015, Mr Gates turned his attention to the climate crisis, setting up Breakthrough Energy. The investment vehicle manages 4.5 billion dollars and has 165 portfolio companies.

Earlier at the three-day event, Mr Gates said AI would make it easier to fight climate change by making innovation “far easier to do”.

He said: “AI, in every field of endeavour, will be accelerating innovation, whether that’s in medicine or helping with tutoring, education.

“[With] climate [change], some of the complex things like modelling fusion energy – thank goodness AI is going to make that far easier to do.”

However, he warned that it is “being used by people with good intent”, acknowledging that it “could be used” by people carrying out cyber attacks or political interference.

“You have to make sure the good guys are staying ahead in detecting and preventing that type of usage,” he added.