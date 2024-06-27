Supermarkets ditch pineapple products from Kenyan farms over human rights risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermarkets ditch pineapple products from Kenyan farms over human rights risk

By Press Association
Allegations of brutal violence by Del Monte guards at the farm in Thika were revealed in an investigation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Morrisons and Iceland have stopped sourcing tinned pineapples from a Del Monte farm in Kenya after ongoing allegations of human rights abuses.

Allegations of brutal violence and killings perpetrated by Del Monte guards at the fruit farm in Thika were revealed in an investigation published last year.

Four supermarkets – Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose – stopped selling pineapple products sourced from the farm after the report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) and The Guardian.

But violence has continued on the farm over the last year, including the deaths of four men whose bodies were retrieved from a river in December and bystanders being hit by stray bullets during clashes between police and young men, the TBIJ recently found.

A spokesperson for Morrisons, which had been accused of continuing to sell products sourced from the farm, said on Thursday: “We are moving tinned pineapple sourcing out of Kenya until Del Monte’s human rights improvement plan has been fully implemented.”

Iceland, which had also been accused of still selling the products, confirmed to the PA news agency that it no longer stocks them.

“We can confirm that Iceland does not stock products from the farms in question,” a spokesperson said.

“Across all product ranges and suppliers, Iceland has thorough processes in place to ensure our high standards are met and will continue to monitor this situation.”

Aine Clarke, at the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre – a non-profit working to advance human rights in business, said: “It is crucial for companies to demonstrate that they have engaged in a dialogue with any stakeholders reportedly affected by allegations of abuse.”

In May, witnesses told TBIJ how pineapple thieves were chased out of the farm by guards working for security contractor G4S into surrounding highways and villages, backed by the police who fired bullets and set off tear gas.

In March, Del Monte announced it had brought in G4S to manage security operations, firing 214 in-house security guards.

G4S Kenya said its guards never carry weapons and had been “expertly trained in de-escalation techniques, human rights considerations and in the minimum use of force”.

A spokesperson added: “Our security officers are stationed at the farm only and have no involvement in activity that may occur outside its boundaries.”

PA has contacted Del Monte for comment.