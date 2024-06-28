Bar operator Nightcap to take company private and issues profit warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bar operator Nightcap to take company private and issues profit warning

By Press Association
Cocktail bar company Nightcap issued a profit warning (Nightcap/PA)
Bar owner Nightcap has said it will delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange, and warned that adjusted earnings would be below market expectations amid a “challenging” trading environment.

In an investor update, the AIM-listed group said its valuation “does not reflect” its potential, and that it would re-register as a private company.

Gareth Edwards, chair of Nightcap, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly. However, following an extensive review … the board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the company and our shareholders to cancel our AIM admission and re-register as a private limited company.

“The board believes that Nightcap’s current public market valuation does not reflect the underlying potential of our business or our achievements to date and that this is unlikely to change in the short-to-medium term.”

Nightcap will put the decision to a shareholder vote on July 17, where investors must approve the proposal. The planned delisting would be on July 29.

Nightcap runs bar chains including Dirty Martini and the Cocktail Club, with 46 locations across the UK.

The group added that its business had been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, “above inflation increases to business rates” and increases to minimum wage.

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) would be “below current market expectations” as a result.

The company added that additional costs of buying London venue the Piano Works earlier this year, and the costs associated with going private would push down its earnings.

However, the chain said revenues are “in line” with expectations, despite the “challenging” trading conditions.

It comes after Nightcap walked away from a potential rescue deal for troubled rival Revolution Bars last month.

Nightcap said it had “disappointment” its merger proposal was rejected by the larger hospitality chain. Revolution Bars rejected the proposed offer, warning it was “incapable of being delivered”.