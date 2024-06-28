Digital bank tops list of 100 fastest-growing British businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Digital bank tops list of 100 fastest-growing British businesses

By Press Association
Allica Bank has topped a list of the 100 fastest-growing firms in Britain (Alamy/PA)
Allica Bank has topped a list of the 100 fastest-growing firms in Britain (Alamy/PA)

A digital bank has topped a list of the fastest-growing firms in Britain, and a quarter of the top 100 were launched by women, according to the Sunday Times.

The latest research shows which private businesses are rapidly climbing the ranks across entrepreneurial Britain.

Allica Bank has taken the top spot this year, having seen its annual sales soar by more than sixfold on average over the past three years.

The digital business-focused bank has rolled out market-leading savings rates and also offers commercial mortgages of up to £10 million.

Birmingham-based healthcare recruitment and consultancy Clive Henry Group is named as the second fastest-growing company, with average annual sales more than tripling.

Trip drink
CBD drink brand Trip is among the Sunday Times 100’s top five fastest-growing firms this year (Trip/PA)

Meanwhile, food and nutrition brands are making strides this year, with food supplement brand Rheal, CBD drinks and oils maker Trip, and health supplements brand Ancient + Brave completing the top five.

The Sunday Times 100, a network of reporters from across the Times newspapers, compiled the third annual list by examining sales growth figures across private companies.

The research also found that a quarter of Britain’s fastest-growing businesses in the latest year were founded or co-founded by women.

However, that is slightly fewer than the 28 female entrepreneurs who made the top 100 in last year’s rankings.

Fewer than half of the companies in the list are based in London – 43 – with the rest spread out across the country.

Other notable brands to feature in the rankings include athleisure brand Castore, which has the backing of British tennis champion Andy Murray, and affordable bridalwear retailer Six Stories.