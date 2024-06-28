Building supplier Tyman’s US buyer Quanex sweetens takeover deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Building supplier Tyman’s US buyer Quanex sweetens takeover deal

By Press Association
Tyman will become the latest UK firm to be bought by a US rival (Alamy/PA)
Building products supplier Tyman’s shares rose on Friday after Quanex, the US company planning to buy it, increased the cash segment of the deal.

The changes came after Tyman shareholders voiced concerns about volatility in Quanex’s shares, and currency exchange movements since the initial offer on April 22.

Under the new deal, Tyman shareholders would get a special interim dividend of 15p per share as well as the previous bid of 240p and 0.05715 of a new Quanex share for every Tyman share.

The initial offer valued Tyman at about £788 million.

Texas-based Quanex, which also makes parts for windows and doors, said in a joint statement that Tyman would delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), and the combined company will be listed in New York.

The deal would make Tyman the latest UK-listed company to be snapped up by a US counterpart, after a clutch of companies have already left or opted against the London stock market of late.

Britain’s biggest chip company ARM floated in New York last autumn, in a move which was widely interpreted as a blow for the LSE.

Irish building supplies group CRH also moved its stock market listing to Wall Street in June 2023, while plumbing equipment supplier Ferguson did the same in 2022.

In a stock market update, Tyman said: “The Tyman directors believe that the transaction, as amended by this announcement, is in the best interests of Tyman shareholders as a whole.”

Tyman shares rose 2.7% in Friday morning trading.