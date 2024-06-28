Marks & Spencer to launch new clothing repair service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks & Spencer to launch new clothing repair service

By Press Association
The retail giant will offer a repair service on its clothes (Ian West/PA)
Marks & Spencer is to launch a clothing repair service for the first time.

The retail giant has said it will offer alterations and repairs to customers from August, amid increased demand for sustainable fashion and reuse.

It has partnered with Sojo, a specialist repair and tailoring business founded in 2021, to launch the service through its website.

Customers will be able to book services through the M&S Fixed by Sojo online hub, ranging from zip replacements to knitwear mending.

Repairs will start from £5 and allow M&S clothes to be sent off, repaired and returned to customers within 10 days, the retailer said.

Richard Price, managing director of clothing and home at M&S, said: “At M&S, exceptional quality products are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ensure that all our clothes are too good to waste.

“Through the launch of our repair service, we’re making it even easier for customers to give their clothes another life, whether they are using our new repair service or long-standing clothes recycling scheme.”

Josephine Phillips, founder and chief executive officer of Sojo, said: “It has always been a core mission of ours at Sojo to make repairing clothes mainstream and to extend the life of as many garments as possible.

“I’m so excited that M&S has chosen to launch a repair service with us at Sojo as it’s an incredibly big step towards that mission.

“As a brand that has remained a firm constant in almost every household and wardrobe in Britain, this partnership with truly bring easy, accessible and convenient repairs to the masses.”