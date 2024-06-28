Customers of major UK banks hit by pay day delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Customers of major UK banks hit by pay day delays

By Press Association
Nationwide, HSBC, Barclays and Virgin Money were among those affected (Alamy/PA)
The UK’s biggest banks have been hit by glitches affecting digital banking, leaving some customers unable to send and receive money on what is commonly pay day for workers across the country.

Nationwide, HSBC, Barclays and Virgin Money were among those apologising on Friday to customers over the issues.

HSBC UK said there had been a “separate payments issue affecting multiple banks”, and Nationwide blamed a “third-party payments issue” for the glitches.

Barclays also alerted customers to the issue, which has left some customers unable to send or receive payments.

Disgruntled customers took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain that they had not received their pay day wages into their bank accounts.

Some users said the delays meant they could not get to their money when they needed to pay bills.

A spokeswoman for Nationwide said the issue had “unfortunately delayed a small number of payments, which we expect will be processed and paid later today”.

It stressed that the “overwhelming majority of payments were processed as normal”, with all other services working fine.

HSBC posted on X that customers sending payments may experience a slow response or see a failure notice as a result of the industry-wide problems.

It urged people to check with the recipient or view their recent transactions notifications before attempting to send the payment again.

The bank also confirmed that its online banking and mobile app were back up and running after some customers were left locked out during the morning.

Barclays said it was aware of the issue and the team was “doing everything they can” to get the “faster payment system” back up and running.

The system powers online banking by enabling people to send money digitally, or via phone or in a branch, between banks and building societies who use it.

Payments up to a certain limit usually arrive within seconds, although it can take up to two hours to go through.

Virgin Money said that access to its banking app had been fully restored following issues in the morning.

“Like other banks, we’re working hard to process the backlog of payments delayed as quickly as possible, and will update you as soon as we can,” the high street lender posted on X.

It also urged customers not to send payments again if they received an error message but can see the payment has reduced the balance in their account.