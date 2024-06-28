Sainsbury’s set for grocery growth despite wet weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sainsbury’s set for grocery growth despite wet weather

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s is set to deliver a rise in sales (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sainsbury's is set to deliver a rise in sales (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sainsbury’s is expected to reveal further sales growth for the past three months, but could see some impact from poor spring weather and continued cost-of-living concerns.

The retailer is set to update shareholders on its performance over the quarter to the end of May, with figures on July 2.

Investors and analysts are hoping the company will shed light on consumer sentiment over the spring and summer.

The company is predicted to report a 4.7% increase in grocery sales – 5.5% on a like-for-like basis – according to analysts from HSBC.

It would represent a slight slowdown on the final quarter of the previous financial period, when total grocery sales grew 7.3%.

However, this is predominantly linked to the significant easing of food and drink inflation.

In April, Sainsbury’s said it saw volume growth pick up as shoppers saw the price of more products drop or at least stabilise.

It will be keen to report further improvements in volume growth, after winning customers from some of its main competitors last year to increase its share of the UK grocery market.

Analysts have said they expect sales momentum to have continued in the latest update, despite damp weather in the April and May impacting consumers.

HSBC’s head of European consumer research, Paul Rossington, said: “We expect another strong quarter of core grocery growth despite slow start to spring and summer season.”

In its previous update in April, the supermarket chain also highlighted some weakness in general merchandise, including its Argos arm which has been closing stores over the past year.

Shareholders will be hopeful that easing inflation in some areas will help support demand for big ticket items in general merchandise, such as home technology and furnishings.

Elsewhere, earlier this month Sainsbury’s struck a deal to sell the bulk of its banking business to NatWest.

The move was part of plans from the retail group to simplify its operations, having earlier said it was considering winding down its banking operations.

Analysts have appeared positive about the mood, and broader efforts by the company to focus more on its core Sainsbury’s store and online businesses.

Shore Capital’s Clive Black said he saw the “announcement as another important stepping stone in the simplification of the Sainsbury business and whilst not a surprise, we welcome this development.

“Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s is starting the expansion of its Grocery footprint within its retail estate whilst progressing its strong food assortment, which is now well and truly lapping market share gains.”