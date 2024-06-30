Monzo launches tools to tackle phone thieves raiding savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monzo launches tools to tackle phone thieves raiding savings

By Press Association
Monzo has unveiled new app-based features to help prevent fraud (Monzo/PA)
Monzo has unveiled new app-based features to help prevent criminals from raiding people’s savings after stealing their mobile phone.

The digital bank said the security control tools were the first of their kind to be launched across mobile banking.

The features have been designed to prevent criminals transferring or withdrawing money from customers’ accounts, either as a result of phone theft, impersonation scams, or stealing personal information.

It comes amid a rise in incidents of phone theft over recent years with particularly high levels reported in London.

Monzo’s new “known locations” feature will give customers the option to choose a location, like their home or workplace, that they need to be in when transferring money or withdrawing savings over a certain limit.

Using tracker technology, the bank will identify if their phone is not in one of the chosen locations and block any attempted transactions.

Monzo’s new ‘known locations’ app feature to combat fraud (Monzo/PA)

Customers can also choose to invite a trusted friend or family member, who also has a Monzo account, to be notified before they send or withdraw money over a chosen limit.

That person can then review whether they think the payment looks safe or is suspicious.

Priyesh Patel, a senior engineer at Monzo, said the bank was trying to “outpace” the tactics of fraudsters by rolling out new in-app tools.

He said: “Whether it’s choosing your safety radius with known locations or having a trusted contact sense-check your payments before you make them, these features offer customers peace of mind and force a much-needed moment of pause in a high-stakes situation.”

The bank, which has about nine million customers, also unveiled a third new feature whereby customers can choose to authenticate a payment by getting a “secret” QR code sent to a different device.

They then have to scan the code through their Monzo app for the transaction to go through.

Monzo’s ‘trusted contact’ feature is designed to help people spot potentially suspicious payments (Monzo/PA)

Mr Patel said there was “much more to come” after launching the three new security controls, which customers have to opt in to using.

About 90,000 mobile phones, or 250 a day, were stolen in London in 2022, according to the latest statistics from the Met Police.

A separate survey, last month, from money insights provider Intuit Credit Karma found that around a 10th of people in the UK say they have been targeted by thieves for their phones in the past five years.

Meanwhile, the level of fraud has been spiralling across the country, with banks taking steps to try and prevent people losing their savings to scammers.

Trade body UK Finance found that more than £1 billion was stolen by criminals through unauthorised and authorised fraud last year.