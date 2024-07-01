Boots boss to stand down after six years at the helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boots boss to stand down after six years at the helm

By Press Association
The boss of UK high street health and beauty chain Boots has announced plans to stand down after six years in the top job (Mike Egerton/PA)
The boss of UK high street health and beauty chain Boots has announced plans to stand down after six years in the top job.

Managing director Sebastian James has handed in his notice to take up a role in the healthcare sector.

Boots, which is owned by US-listed giant Walgreens Boots Alliance, said Mr James will remain with the group until November.

The firm has kicked off the process to find his successor.

It is thought Mr James is leaving to take on a role at a European eye surgery business.

He has been in the top job at Boots in the UK since 2018, having previously headed up the electricals retailer Dixons, which has since been renamed Currys.

During his time at Boots, he has overseen 13 consecutive quarters of market share growth, according to the firm.

But his decision to quit comes amid reports that Walgreens has once again put plans on ice to sell or float the Boots chain.

Mr James said: “It has been a pleasure to lead this fantastic company and support its transformation during my time as managing director.

“Now in its 175th year, Boots has shaped how people access health and beauty products on the high street and I am proud to have been part of a business that continues to hold a critical role at the centre of the UK health and beauty sectors.”

Ornella Barra, international chief operating officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, said: “We thank Sebastian for his commitment – together with the Boots leadership team – to delivering a strong platform for success and sustainable, long-term growth, and wish him all the best for his next endeavour.”

Boots recently revealed a jump in sales for the latest quarter, but its parent firm cut profit forecasts and announced US store closures.

Boots posted a 6% rise in UK comparable retail sales over the quarter to the end of May, with in-store sales higher on the back of stronger footfall in its travel, beauty and flagship shops.

However, total sales growth slowed to 1.6% as it was impacted by store closures over the past year, having shut around 300 shops to take its store estate down to 1,900 sites.

Its owner Walgreens said in the results that it planned to shut more of its underperforming US shops following a strategic review.

WBA also cuts its earning per share guidance for the financial year to August, amid a “challenging US retail environment”.

Overall group sales were 2.6% higher at 36.4 billion dollars (£28.8 billion) for the quarter to May, as its US business saw stronger pharmacy sales offset a retail slump.