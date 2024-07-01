Some bank customers still awaiting payments after glitches hit UK lenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some bank customers still awaiting payments after glitches hit UK lenders

By Press Association
Some bank customers still awaiting payments after glitches hit UK lenders (Alamy/PA)
Some people have still not received payments into their bank accounts, including their wages, after multiple high street banks were hit by technical issues on Friday.

People may need payments that have not arrived in their accounts to be resent, despite the glitches being fixed, one bank said.

Barclays, HSBC, Nationwide and Virgin Money were among those to apologise to customers on Friday and over the weekend after some people were left unable to send or receive money.

Disgruntled customers took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain that they had not received their pay day wages in their bank accounts, or could not pay bills like rent.

Pay.UK – which operates the network that enables digital transactions to be sent between banks and building societies within seconds – said the problems that were causing some payments to be delayed or not processed were fixed on Friday.

But Virgin Money said on Monday that it was supporting some of its customers whose payments into or out of their account had failed altogether.

A spokesman for the bank said: “Following the issues with payments across the banking sector on Friday, where some of our customers experienced delays to payments in and out of their account, new payments are now flowing normally, with the backlog cleared over the weekend to resolve delayed payments.

“We’re also supporting a relatively small number of customers whose transactions failed and may need to be requested again.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and we’re grateful for their patience.”

Meanwhile, some users complained on X on Monday that they had still not received pay into their HSBC accounts.

One user wrote: “Still not received my pay. All bills gone out today and customer support chat saying you have no pay issues.”

On Friday, HSBC said online banking services were “back up and running” and the payments issue affecting multiple banks had been resolved.

It also urged customers to check with the recipient, or view their recent transactions notifications, if they had seen a failure notice and were trying to send a payment again.

A spokeswoman for Pay.UK said: “The network stabilised around noon on Friday and we have continued to monitor the systems closely, with no further evidence of issues.

“In most cases, banks will successfully resubmit those payments that were not processed.

“If customers are still experiencing issues they should contact their bank directly.”