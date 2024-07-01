High street retailers facing shareholder pressure over low pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street retailers facing shareholder pressure over low pay

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s recorded a profit of £277 million in the last financial year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Major high street retailers are facing pressure from shareholder activists to pay all workers the minimum earnings necessary to meet the cost of living.

ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, said it plans to attend the annual general meetings (AGMs) of Marks & Spencer, JD Sports and Sainsbury’s this week to challenge the company boards on low wages.

The campaign group will warn the three firms about how poor pay can cause reputational and long-term risks.

The Government’s legal living wage is currently £11.44 an hour as of April, but the Living Wage Foundation calculates the “real Living Wage” as £12 an hour nationally and £13.15 in London, which employers can voluntarily pay staff.

Marks & Spencer will face questions at their shareholder meeting on Tuesday about why it has not yet committed to paying its third-party contracted staff, such as cleaners and security guards, the real Living Wage despite profits of 480 million dollars (£380 million) in the last year.

ShareAction is also calling for the supermarket to commit to paying all of its staff the higher wage on an ongoing basis.

Later in the week, the activists will also challenge the boards of JD Sports and Sainsbury’s to pay the real Living Wage to all staff, during their AGMs on Thursday.

They will also urge Sainsbury’s, which recorded a profit of £277 million in the last financial year, to ensure its third-party contracted staff who keep stores clean and safe are paid the real Living Wage.

It comes as Simon Roberts, the supermarket’s chief executive, is set to receive nearly £5 million in pay this year, which is 212 times the amount its average employee will earn, according to the High Pay Centre.

Dan Howard, head of good work at ShareAction, said: “Inadequate pay is a widespread issue in the retail sector, leaving many workers struggling to make ends meet, and with all sorts of negative knock on effects on businesses from high turnover rates to low productivity.

“It’s in these businesses’ interests to pay their staff a real Living Wage, which allows workers to afford the basic goods and services they need, from housing to food to bills.

“Crucially, we need to see companies accrediting as Living Wage Employers, which means they commit to paying all their staff a real Living Wage, including third-party contractors, now and into the future.”

The campaign group also attended the shareholder meetings of other major retailers earlier this year as part of its Living Wage campaign for high street workers, including Tesco, Greggs, Next and B&Q owner Kingfisher.

Catherine Howarth, chief executive at ShareAction, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has made it clear that pay inequality and in-work poverty are a blight on our society and urgently need tackling.

“Businesses paying the real Living Wage is vital to protect living standards for low-paid workers and serves the long-term interests of businesses, investors, and society.

“This is why we are calling on investors to use their influence as shareholders to steward companies in the right direction and ensure all workers receive the real Living Wage.”

Sainsbury’s said it pays colleagues the real Living Wage nationally and in London, adding that the vast majority of third-party contractors who work in stores, depots, contact centres and store support centres are already paid at or above the wage.